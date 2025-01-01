What’s in it for you?

Pair programming can deliver significant benefits to businesses. The most critical is improved code quality: when there are two developers working together on the same problem they can more easily catch errors and issues and also help maintainability, so less rework has to be done. In turn, this can improve productivity and efficiency, even if there are two programmers working on a single thing. In an age of AI-generated code, pair programming can offer the necessary oversight to ensure teams get the most out of tools like GitHub Copilot.

It also encourages a culture of collaboration. Programming is often quite a solitary activity, so opening up a way of getting software developers to work directly with one another adds a new dimension to their day-to-day work. A positive consequence of this is that it enables knowledge sharing and skill development in a more informal and organic manner than is usually possible — for example, if a junior developer pairs with a more experienced colleague, they have a great opportunity to learn (indeed, the same might even be true vice versa — bringing diverse experiences and perspectives to a problem allows people to grow).

A further subtle benefit is that it can mitigate the challenges posed by staff churn. If developers are primarily solitary, you may depend on what particularly experienced or skillful person. By enabling direct collaboration, you’re removing those ‘single points of failure’ and better distributing knowledge and capabilities.