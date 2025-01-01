AI-assisted software delivery

AI-assisted software development refers to the use of artificial intelligence tools — including generative AI — to support a diverse range of tasks that comprise the software development process.

The best-known way AI is used in software development is to help developers write code. Coding assistants like GitHub Copilot, for example, can make detailed code suggestions. However, the use of AI in software development and delivery isn’t limited to writing code; it can be used for a range of other purposes, including documentation and designing a software architecture.