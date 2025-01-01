What is it?





Green cloud encompasses a range of tactics that can be used to reduce an enterprise’s carbon footprint.





For some, simply moving to the cloud is seen as ‘green’, because the infrastructure is often far more energy efficient than on-premise data centers.





But cloud energy use is growing rapidly. And organizations have many other opportunities to reduce carbon emissions.





For instance, today, many workloads in the cloud haven’t been optimized for energy use. The relative ease with which teams can spin up machine learning applications in the cloud often means little attention is paid to energy use. Enabling your dev teams to use a cost-benefits-accuracy analysis could mean they’re able to choose a machine learning model that gives the good results, without consuming as much power as some of the alternatives.





And it’s not just energy-hungry applications such as machine learning that can be optimized for the green cloud. If you’ve just migrated on-prem workloads to the cloud, without re-architecting them, the chances are you’re using cloud resources unnecessarily. Running in the cloud has different network, storage and compute implications than the same app running on-prem. By optimizing for the cloud, you can minimize cloud utilization, saving you money and reducing emissions.





Finally, you may want to consider how your cloud provider powers its services. Do they simply offer carbon offsets, or run on truly renewable energy?