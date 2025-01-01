What are autonomous vehicles?

Autonomous vehicles can be cars, trucks, buses, or any other vehicle class — enabling businesses to build completely autonomous fleets for everything from employee transport, to haulage and logistics.

With a high-speed, low-latency network as their foundation, autonomous vehicles can sense their immediate environment and make intelligent, split-second decisions to ensure a safe and efficient journey.

They use dozens of connected sensors to achieve an accurate map of their surroundings. AI-powered algorithms, machine learning systems, and software then processes this data for onboard actuators to turn into the right action.

Lidar (light detection and ranging) sensors are used to measure distances and analyze the road, and wheel-based ultrasonic sensors are used to detect curbs and other vehicles when parking.