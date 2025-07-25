Guiding the unknown: A compass on how to navigate complex strategic initiatives

When embarking on a complex strategic journey, like setting up a new operating model, launching a new service platform, reorganizing your tech teams to serve faster product cycles or enabling global support functions to deliver more consistent experiences across markets, it’s easy to get lost in the moving parts.

Too often, teams embarking on complex initiatives get caught up in the weeds, and lose track of their ultimate goals. What they need is a compass to keep them on track. This blog explores how to create such a compass, a framework that is meant to structure your thinking and action through ambiguity.

The business impact of a stalled strategic initiative

Before we get into how to keep your initiatives on track, it's important to understand the consequences of not doing so.

Organizations that fail to test and validate their new strategic efforts before scaling often encounter:

High failure rates in transformation efforts-studies suggest up to 70% of digital transformations fail due to a lack of alignment between strategy and execution.



Revenue leakage due to inefficient onboarding and decision-making processes.

At one client we worked with, we saw how a misaligned operating model led to a conversion rate of less than 40% during customer onboarding, causing substantial revenue loss during high market volatility.

Stalled product launches, delayed market entry and growth due to innovation bottlenecks, rigid approval and testing processes.

