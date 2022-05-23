A battle of wits with datetime (part 1)

GMT and UTC

While GMT and UTC are often used interchangeably, they actually point to two different concepts.

GMT stands for Greenwich Mean Time. It’s the local time observed by the Greenwich Observatory in London, located on the 0 degree longitude line. It was used as Universal Standard Time from 1925 to 1972.

UTC was established in 1972 to compensate for the slowing down of the Earth's rotation. It’s based on International Atomic Time, which uses the atomic frequency of cesium to set the time standard. In other words, UTC is a more accurate alternative to GMT.

Offset and Timezone

The last part of time representation is called offset, meaning the offset of local time from UTC. -04:00 means 4 hours behind UTC time. Based on the local time and the local offset, we can easily calculate UTC time as follows: