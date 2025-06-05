Semantic search and retrieval using transformers

What is semantic search?

Semantic means understanding the context, the meaning of the language. Semantic search refers to search which isn't just based on keyword searches but also understands the meaning of the query and the documents from which the required text is to be retrieved.

The more our models can understand the semantics of the language, the more effectively our query will be successfully answered, with the model able to retrieve relevant text from the documents.

Semantic search plays an important role in various businesses and technical use cases, including search engines and e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

How does semantic search work?

The basic idea behind semantic search is to develop embeddings of the text — ie. sentences or documents — and store them as a collection of vectors. At the time of inference, when a query is given as input, we embed the query and find the text which is most semantically similar to the query. Cosine-similarity is one such metric to quantify semantic similarity.

But there's also a little more to it: this is where retrieval systems and rerankers come in.

Retrieve and re-rank

Searching a large corpus of text can be time-consuming and computationally intensive. To optimize this process and make it more efficient, we need both a retriever and reranker.