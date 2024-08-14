System integrations are an integral part of any enterprise platform. If due diligence is not followed, business logic can easily leak into the integration layer. This can result in a poor system architecture, making it harder to maintain and implement any future requirements.

There are a number of ways this issue can be tackled, but one particularly interesting new method is to use generative AI. This might sound surprising given how new the technology is — not to mention the well-documented challenges around accuracy and hallucinations — but with the right approach and appropriate human oversight, it can be very effective.

Specifically, a two-step approach is recommended:

In the first step we analyze legacy code to understand and extract the system’s business logic.

In the second step we use that analysis to generate the code in the desired technology stack using the GenAI tool.

The generated code is then reviewed and refactored manually to make it production-ready.