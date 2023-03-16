Developing organizational plasticity in financial institutions

#1 Purpose over product

Organizations need to create a customer relationship approach that prioritizes addressing a core purpose over selling products. For instance, sales teams must help customers solve a home-buying problem, creating a stellar experience instead of merely selling a loan product.

This can be achieved in many ways. Leaders can lead with strategic clarity (characterized by enabling customer success across all levels) , standing for the customers' best interests. Organizations can embed holistic ecosystem thinking to identify critical gaps in the customer journey. Sustainable finance solutions are especially valuable for Gen Z, who are eager to work only with authentic and responsible brands.

#2 Principles over practices

Operational efficiency depends on rules and guidelines strictly followed across the board. In the highly regulated financial services industry, this approach has worked so far. However, innovation doesn’t happen within borders. To find an innovation sweet spot, incumbents must find ways to embrace their core values and evolve methodologies accordingly instead of blindly following the rule book.

A key example we see here is the adoption of Agile methodologies. Organizations must strive to ‘be agile,’ not ‘do agile.’ This means they must look beyond the specific practices in conducting scrum meetings, sprint planning, or architectural guidelines to embrace the overarching principles closely.

The big opportunity to use this tenet is in Open Banking. By innovating on top of and around current open banking models to create new revenue models, aligning with regulations and customer data protection. They can leverage platform thinking and data monetization approaches to create trailblazing opportunities.

#3 Personalized over popular

While this seems rather obvious, incumbent organizations struggle to achieve personalization, often falling back on audience segmentation in product design. As a result, driven by the fear of missing out (FOMO) and risk avoidance mindset, they end up creating lukewarm products.

We believe now is the best time to invest in product innovation. For example, precision banking, i.e., creating products for a segment of one, can provide a significant first-mover advantage to incumbents. Experiments in cross-functional approaches, personalization, personification etc., can help identify unique offerings that can be piloted during the downturn and prepared for scale when the upswing arrives.

#4 Pragmatism over prudence

During a downturn, incumbents reach for the toolkit they’ve used for centuries, which primarily recommends prudence. ‘Let’s wait it out’ is a common approach. We believe that is a lost opportunity.

With the treasure of data available and the resilience to recession that incumbents are known to have, they can invest in risk-aware initiatives that keep the engine warm to accelerate growth in the future. Operating model innovation, for example, can be transformative. Pathfinder teams can scout for opportunities, set the foundation and pave the way for new revenue and profit models.

Embracing the 4Ps — plan of action

To embrace the 4Ps model and set up the foundation for developing organizational plasticity, financial services players need the following.