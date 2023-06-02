Paving the way for global content experiences at scale

Seamless digital experiences are driving competitive advantage in almost every organization. As a leader in custom software development, Thoughtworks helps its clients to integrate strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. In 2020, it became apparent that Thoughtworks’ own Content Management System had reached its end of life and we required a more sophisticated and scalable CMS to match our growing business. Our existing CMS had limited functionality and was not able to scale across multiple geographies, and languages.



As a global organization that operates in 18 countries, we needed to find the right partner to provide a platform that would power our website and all the tools needed to deliver content – including editorial, workflow, reporting, organization and security.

From a user perspective, we needed a hybrid CMS that could help with speed to market and consistency and have the added benefit of delivering custom experiences with modern development languages.

From an internal perspective, we wanted to structure our information architecture, to bring consistency and governance to content authoring, and to provide a central hub for organizing, storing and retrieving our digital assets.

Working across multiple regions and timezones, the Thoughtworks Digital Techops and Digital Marketing team embarked on a six week requirement gathering and vendor evaluation process and agreed on Adobe as our partner of choice.



So much more than a platform migration

One often sees a migration as a mere ‘’lift and shift’’ of moving content from one platform to another. The scope of the project was immense as we had to migrate approximately 75,000+ pages, but we also saw this as a chance to improve many aspects of the digital ecosystem.