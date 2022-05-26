A guide for successful client assessments and discoveries (part 1) - people

At Thoughtworks, we conduct thorough assessments and discovery at the beginning of new client engagements or workstreams and outcomes from these can influence the creation and direction of subsequent initiatives. These may be conducted to understand the business, customers, product, technology landscape, etc. and the initiatives that should be pursued to reach the desired state or to address a problem statement or to explore a value proposition. The goal is to carry out research and analysis to get a clear understanding of the current state. From there, we evaluate the capabilities required, make recommendations and design a high-level roadmap to meet the desired state.

This two-part guide outlines some key aspects of successful client assessments and summarizes recommended practices to achieve the same and help practitioners in their day-to-day client engagements. Part one covers the people aspects while part 2 covers delivery aspects - both of which are fundamental in nature. These practices address common challenges, thus are relevant for client engagements in general and not just assessments and discoveries.