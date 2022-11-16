Opentracing and Jaeger (part two)

In the first part of this article, we discussed how to use opentracing to solve some of the problems of distributed systems. Here, we’ll explore how using Jaeger can be a solution as well.

Jaeger

Introduction

Jaeger, inspired by Dapper and OpenZipkin, is a distributed tracing system released as open source by Uber Technologies. It is used to monitor and troubleshoot microservices-based distributed systems, including:

Distributed context propagation

Distributed transaction monitoring

Root cause analysis

Service dependency analysis

Performance / latency optimization

For more information, you can refer to Uber’s blog post, Evolving Distributed Tracing at Uber Engineering, or Yuri Shkuro’s book Mastering Distributed Tracing.

Architecture

There are two main parts of Jaeger. The client part and the server part. The client part includes a client which is integrated in the application, and an agent which is used to transport the info collected by the client to the server.

The server has five components. The purpose of this part is to collect, classify and exhibit the data from all the Jaeger agents.

We can see that Jaeger has already implemented all components in Observability.