Object Oriented Programming, like other programming paradigms, was created initially to standardize the pillars, syntax and rules to be able to create a code in an understandable standard format and thus avoid falling into the creation of a spaghetti of variables, functions and classes flying between files and folders that in the end will become a difficult creature to tame, imagine then having to include a new functionality, it would be a challenge for the brave.

These problems are fought from an early stage of the project by including practices and structures that are tested, certified and adopted by developers in the world that ensure a clean structure, and that is easy to maintain and grow, which are called design patterns.

We will talk about a set of these patterns which are known as SOLID principles, a term coined by Robert C. Martin applied initially for object-oriented programming (OOP) paradigm software development, which, when it’s being applied correctly, promotes the cohesion of the different elements of the software and, in turn, makes these elements as less coupled as possible.

SOLID, is the union of the initials of five design patterns which are the (S)ingle responsibility, (O) pen/ Close, (L) iskov Substitution, (I) nterface segregation and (D) ependency Injection principles.

SRP: Single Responsibility Principle

The Single Responsibility Principle is the principle that promotes that your functions, classes or modules should have a single responsibility and that they should only change for a single reason.

This does not mean that a class or function can do only one thing, actually what this principle contemplates is that changes to an element of the code must be related to each other under the same concept, actor or context.



The following example reflects a case in which we have a customer (Customer) that, apart from encapsulating the attributes related to a customer, such as the identifier, first and last name, it can also perform operations on the database, breaking the principle of simple responsibility since this class can change either because the concept of client evolves (adding new attributes) as well as changing the way it is saved (changing from a database to Rest, among others).