USCS SustainChain

On track for 2030?

It’s no secret that the United Nations Member States developed 17 integrated global goals, also known as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in 2015. Unfortunately, the world isn’t on track to reach the SDGs by 2030. While impact investing, consumer pressure and general awareness are at an all-time high, efforts toward achieving the 17 goals are fragmented and siloed, leading to funding gaps for critical initiatives and disparate insights often disconnected from optimal actions.



The US Coalition on Sustainability (USCS) is a non-profit organization accelerating progress on the United Nations SDGs for 2030, founded by CEO Jacqueline Corbelli in 2019. Thoughtworks and USCS started building SustainChain, the world’s first SDG accelerator. On the platform, members such as NGOs, investors, tech innovators, global corporations and academics can discover the partners, projects, services and funding needed to take their efforts forward while unifying them with other activities.

With more than 1,200 organizations embracing SustainChain and creating hundreds of sustainability action initiatives, the accelerator is in a pivotal moment, shifting from startup mode focused on product validation, community growth and partnership expansion to scale-up mode, emphasizing the importance of actual change in the sustainability industry. The sheer amount of different parties and projects on the platform makes it critical that the right content, whether a suitable investment opportunity or another user looking to solve similar challenges, is served to the right user at the right time.