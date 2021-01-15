Digital Readiness METRO I Thoughtworks

Germany’s METRO Cash & Carry is a membership-based, self-service wholesaler for commercial customers. With operations in 25 countries and across 751 stores, METRO Cash & Carry is the largest division of the world’s 8th largest retailer, Metro Group AG.





METRO strives to be the 'champion for independent business', and offer its customers a fast and convenient shopping experience. To empower their customers, they knew they had to shift from transaction-driven interactions to more holistic solutions.





Since 2015, METRO has partnered with Thoughtworks to become a leading, global, multi-channel wholesaler, through the Digital Readiness transformation program. In an effort to move away from paper-based, error-prone processes, the focus was on improving the technology infrastructure by creating a reliable and flexible core platform that digitizes and automates METRO's entire value chain. These were implemented by a distributed team in Germany and India.