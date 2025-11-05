Developing a multi-agent AI system to support insurance sales managers

About the client

The client is a leading insurance company based in Brazil, recognized for its innovative solutions and commitment to customer satisfaction. The company employs approximately 13,000 people and works with over 35,000 brokers (insurance agents).

The client operates through its subsidiaries in Brazil and Uruguay and offers car, residential, health, life and business insurance. The consortium also offers auto, homeowners, pension, savings bonds and other financial services. With a history dating back almost eight decades, this leading insurance company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry.

Background

Commercial managers of this leading insurance provider were facing numerous overwhelming challenges in their day-to-day activities. These routine tasks included generating reports, routine broker visits, strategic performance indicator analysis, and dealing with issues around system data availability and delays.

These responsibilities left them with little time to focus on higher-stakes strategies, like persuading brokers to sell new products or implementing personalized campaigns. As a result, this lack of time and actionable insights made it harder for managers to drive impactful results.

The management team knew they wanted an automated solution, a 'magical button', that would streamline tasks such as granting broker discounts and ensuring smooth data systems. The aim was to tackle the challenges faced by the commercial managers in performing their daily tasks. That's where Thoughtworks came in.

Thoughtworks and the client came together on a mission to revolutionize the way commercial managers work. The result of this collaboration was a groundbreaking multi-agent AI tool designed to streamline everyday tasks and facilitate strategic decision-making.

Our solution

Thoughtworks, in partnership with Google, developed the Commercial Chatbot, a solution based on generative AI and a multi-agent architecture designed to meet the specific needs of sales managers.

Through this tool, managers can guide brokers more strategically and personally—an approach that has been shown to increase productivity and yield better results.

Technical approach

We leveraged generative AI and a multi-agent architecture to create a solution capable of understanding natural language, processing complex information, and providing accurate, contextualized responses.

From a business perspective, although the client initiated the project with a predefined roadmap, we conducted interviews with sales managers to understand their pain points, needs, and workflows. These interviews revealed new opportunities for product evolution.

Data sources for responses included:

Database queries

Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) documents

Documents containing descriptions

Answers related to client profiles

For Google Cloud integration, we used BigQuery, VertexAI Vector Search, and other Google Cloud tools to ensure scalability, security, and performance. The agents were designed as GKE applications running on Gemini to address the business needs.

The Commercial Chatbot was designed with a modular architecture, allowing for the rapid and efficient addition of new features and integrations with other systems.

The interface was developed with a focus on user experience, ensuring simplicity and ease of use for sales managers.

Delivered features:

Dynamic question answering based on real-time data analysis

FAQ responses

Client profile responses based on document reading

Text and voice-enabled conversations

Freed from routine tasks, commercial managers experienced significant time and productivity gains. They could now focus their energy on critical strategies, such as persuading brokers to promote new products or designing personalized campaigns, allowing them to drive growth and innovation without being bogged down by time-consuming operational duties.

Outcomes

Time efficiency: The Commercial Chatbot automates report generation, freeing up sales managers to focus on high-impact strategic activities, optimizing their time and increasing productivity.

Improved broker relationships: The Commercial Chatbot helps managers build closer, more strategic relationships with brokers by providing personalized insights and information that drive engagement and performance.

Scalability and sustainability: Thoughtworks’ solution is scalable and sustainable, enabling the easy creation and integration of new chatbots in the future.

The success of the solution isn't just spoken about — it's demonstrated through user feedback, usage metrics, and the tangible business value it delivers. In designing the system, special care was taken to ensure it was not only user-friendly and reliable but that it also safeguarded the privacy of user data. The cornerstone of Commercial Chatbot’s philosophy is simplicity and sustainability, aiming to create a seamless experience for its commercial managers.

This story is a testament to the transformative power of AI technology. This partnership not only led to the creation of revolutionary Commercial Chatbot but also demonstrated the substantial potential of AI in driving commercial success and efficiency in operations.