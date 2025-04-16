Thoughtworks’ “Inside the Technology Radar” Documentary

Understand the foundation behind the latest insights - Vol. 32 now available

Following the recent release of Volume 32 of its influential Technology Radar, Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, encourages audiences to explore "Inside the Technology Radar", a short documentary offering behind the scenes insights into the Radar, the people behind it and how they create this essential guide to the technology landscape.

Understanding the methodology and collaborative spirit showcased in the documentary provides crucial context for interpreting the insights presented in the newly launched Volume 32. Featuring Thoughtworks leaders like Rachel Laycock, Chief Technology Officer, and Martin Fowler, Chief Scientist the film explores the origins and evolution of the Radar, revealing why it remains a trusted resource for navigating the complexities of technology.

Learn about the rigorous, experience-driven approach that underpins each volume of the Technology Radar and how Thoughtworks distills the learnings from their teams across the globe about the latest trends and recommendations.

Visit www.thoughtworks.com/radar to explore the interactive version of the Radar or download the PDF version.

Supporting resources:

- ### -







About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.







Media contact:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations

Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568