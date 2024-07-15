Thoughtworks Achieves Top 15 in Stonewall’s 2024 Employers List for LGBTQ+ Inclusion

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, continues its upward trajectory in LGBTQ+ inclusion, securing 15th place ranking in Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers List 2024. This significant leap from 64th place in 2023 underscores Thoughtworks’ commitment to fostering a welcoming and inclusive workplace for LGBTQ+ staff.

Stonewall, Europe’s largest charity for lesbian, gay, bi, trans, and queer (LGBTQ+) rights, recognises exceptional employers who champion LGBTQ+ inclusion within their workforce and customer base. Thoughtworks’ dedication to creating a safe space has once again been commended by Stonewall, with the prestigious Gold Award for their ongoing efforts, particularly recognising their work towards bi and trans inclusion. The Gold, Silver and Bronze awards were introduced for the first time in 2022 and celebrate the different stages of LGBTQ+ inclusion that an employer has reached and the progress it has made.

Since our last submissionThoughtworks has undertaken significant strides towards creating a more inclusive working environment, including:

Sharing best practice and thought leadership with organizations such as Adobe, Arup and Talk Talk to progress LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Continuing to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ experiences through our inclusion training programmes, our trans and bi allyship resources and by highlighting important information during key events like Lesbian Visibility Week and Trans Day of Visibility.

Holding space for sensitive discussions relating to LGBTQ+ families, menopause and exploring LGBTQ+ experiences through films, books and the arts.

Evolving our policies and processes to ensure they are accessible, equitable and inclusive for the LGBTQ+ community.

Partnering with LGBTQ+ activists, creators and charities to raise awareness internally and provide support externally (such as Vaneet Mehta and his book “Bisexual Men Exist”, supporting The Proud Trust and stewarding Trans Pride Manchester.)

Supporting and attending community events such as Queer in Tech, Her+Data and We Create Spaces’ Queer Leadership event.

Creating campaigns around the themes ‘Queer is Unerasable’ and ‘You Be You’ to celebrate and embed LGBTQ+ inclusion during Pride month and beyond.

A model of inclusion across identities, building communities around faith groups, ethnicity and race, mental health, neurodiversity and disabilities, social inclusion, gender inclusion, LGBTQIA+, working parents and carers and age. Approximately half of our UK colleagues are involved in these groups with around 20% actively driving initiatives and campaigns all year round.

“Thoughtworks entered the Stonewall UK Workplace Equality Index in 2024 for several reasons”, Amy Lynch, head of diversity, equity and inclusion at Thoughtworks UK (she/her), said. “We are proud of our ongoing efforts to progress LGBTQ+ inclusion and foster an inclusive environment and we want to share this work to gain feedback. The index also provides valuable insights, allowing us to benchmark our efforts alongside other organizations and enabling us to gain a deeper understanding into the experiences of both our LGBTQ+ and non-LGBTQ+ colleagues through Stonewall's anonymous staff survey. We actively partner with LGBTQ+ communities- celebrating solidarity all year. Ultimately, our goal is to be a frontrunner in LGBTQ+ advocacy, which is why this index is another step towards our goal.”

The Top 100 Employers List is compiled through submissions to a free, voluntary benchmarking tool, the Workplace Equality Index. All submissions are then marked against thorough and standardized criteria and the Top 100 Employers are picked out by Stonewall for their excellent work in creating inclusive workplaces for their LGBTQ+ staff.

Stonewall is the UK's leading charity for lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality, working to create a world where every lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer person is free to be themselves – wherever they are. It was founded in 1989 by a small group of people who wanted to break down barriers to equality. Stonewall continues to campaign on LGBT Equality, as well as work with employers and schools to create environments which allow LGBTQ+ people to thrive.

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation.

