What does the future of software engineering look like? Engelberg, Switzerland | June 28 - 30, 2026

Twenty-five years ago, in the mountains of Utah, a small group of technologists gathered to rethink how software is built. Their ideas ignited what would become the agile movement, setting a new direction for the industry.

In February 2026, we returned, not to memorialize the past, but to confront a new inflection point: the shift to AI-native software development. Hosted by Martin Fowler and Thoughtworks, the event brought together a small group of practitioners, researchers and enterprise leaders to ask what responsible and effective software development looks like in an era defined by AI. We’ve captured the most impactful insights and future-facing perspectives from the group in this report.

We are bringing this critical conversation to Switzerland to confront the rapid shifts in AI-native development since February.