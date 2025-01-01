John Reid-Dodick

I am Thoughtworks’ Chief People and Leadership Officer, responsible for our global people strategy, including talent acquisition, learning and development, employee experience and social change. With over 25 years of HR leadership experience, I’ve helped organizations scale and transform by aligning culture and talent with business growth. I’m also excited by the role that GenAI can play in shaping a positive future for how we all work.

I joined Thoughtworks from AlphaSense, where as Chief People Officer I oversaw rapid growth and cultural development. Previously, I held senior people leadership roles at WeWork, Dun & Bradstreet, AOL and Thomson Reuters. At WeWork, I guided the company through a period of hypergrowth and launched the cultureOS initiative to help organizations build high-performing cultures.

I’m a graduate of Harvard Law School and an active thought leader on workplace culture, leadership and the future of work. I live in New York City with my wife and have three adult children.