Platform thinking can unleash your business’s true potential. But no one should set out with a goal to build a platform: the platform is an enabler, not your prime objective. Take the example of Redgate.





Redgate, has more than 800,000 users of its range of database monitoring and deployment tools. While it’s had huge success in growing an army of enthusiastic end users, bigger opportunities existed: growing beyond individual users to reach enterprise accounts.





To do that, it wanted to create an integrated portfolio of products — one that not only included its current tools, but could adapt as new products were added, either through internal development or acquisitions.