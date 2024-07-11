We’ve all wasted hours cycling through streaming apps looking for something to watch. The average household subscribes to multiple streaming platforms, which means they search through an overwhelming amount of content scattered across endless applications. Seeing the opportunity to transform the streaming landscape, Foxtel Group partnered with Thoughtworks to build Hubbl, a plug-and-play digital platform that simplifies the streaming experience and is already gaining significant market traction.

A clear market opportunity

Foxtel Group’s consumer research revealed two primary frustrations: customers found it cumbersome to switch between multiple apps to find their favourite content, and managing multiple streaming subscriptions was complicated.

Hubbl was envisioned as a transformative TV technology - a compact device that plugs into your existing TV, integrating all streaming services and free to air TV into one intuitive interface. The digital platform allows users to see their subscriptions in one view and have the freedom to add, pause and restart streaming apps with the touch of a button. Hubbl also incentivizes customers to subscribe to multiple streaming services by offering discounts through a “Stack and Save” plan.