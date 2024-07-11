Delivering an optimized cloud platform to simplify the streaming experience
We’ve all wasted hours cycling through streaming apps looking for something to watch. The average household subscribes to multiple streaming platforms, which means they search through an overwhelming amount of content scattered across endless applications. Seeing the opportunity to transform the streaming landscape, Foxtel Group partnered with Thoughtworks to build Hubbl, a plug-and-play digital platform that simplifies the streaming experience and is already gaining significant market traction.
A clear market opportunity
Foxtel Group’s consumer research revealed two primary frustrations: customers found it cumbersome to switch between multiple apps to find their favourite content, and managing multiple streaming subscriptions was complicated.
Hubbl was envisioned as a transformative TV technology - a compact device that plugs into your existing TV, integrating all streaming services and free to air TV into one intuitive interface. The digital platform allows users to see their subscriptions in one view and have the freedom to add, pause and restart streaming apps with the touch of a button. Hubbl also incentivizes customers to subscribe to multiple streaming services by offering discounts through a “Stack and Save” plan.
The problems globally are the same. People are spending more time searching for content than they are watching it.
A user experience challenge
Streaming platforms have historically succeeded thanks to ease of access and use. The Hubbl digital platform needed to champion these attributes while creating an immersive experience that allowed users to intuitively navigate streaming and free-to-air offerings. This required a versatile user interface and a robust backend workflow, giving the Hubbl team the flexibility to accommodate programming from multiple external sources.
A platform, cloud and hardware solution
Thoughtworks and Foxtel Group embarked on an 18-month journey to develop and deliver the Hubbl digital platform strategy, focusing on a centralized streaming platform and simplified billing and subscription management to be built on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Thoughtworks teams from Australia and China combined their expertise in modern cloud-based software development. The established offshore team efficiently developed, tested and iterated on the AWS cloud digital platform, billing system, and hardware delivery, activation and warranty process. Seamless collaboration with the local Australian team ensured the project was driven by an intimate knowledge of Foxtel Group’s eco-system and understanding of the local market.
Hubbl platform
A centralized digital platform aggregates content from Foxtel Group's owned services (Kayo Sports, BINGE, Flash) along with global and local third-party streaming apps.
Billing and subscription management
A unified interface allows customers to see their subscriptions in one view and have the freedom to add, pause and restart streaming apps with the touch of a button.
Incentivizing multiple subscription
Offering “Stack and Save” discounts when customers subscribe to multiple services, helping them access ongoing savings on content.
Hardware delivery and support
A seamless end-to-end process from purchase to delivery, activation and warranty support for all new users to the Hubbl platform.
Changing the entertainment experience
Hubbl launched in March 2024 to a nationwide marketing campaign that got people talking. And with one in three Australians now aware of the new brand and its features, Hubbl is set to fundamentally change the TV and streaming experience by making it easy to access paid and free shows and sports, simplifying search and how customers continue watching content across apps, as well as taking the frustration out of managing app subscriptions and saving money through ‘Stack and Save’.
About Foxtel Group:
The Foxtel Group is one of Australia's leading media companies, with interests that include subscription television, streaming, sports production and advertising, and with more than 4.7 million subscribers, owned 65% by News Corp and 35% by Telstra.
For more information on Hubbl and its transformative impact on streaming, visit Hubbl.com.au.