Project background

This vital work led to the creation of Bosch’s solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system, which provides a potent source of high-efficiency, low-emission electrical power and heat. The SOFC itself is an independent, local energy converter that can be deployed at scale to create green, megawatt-range power plants.

Yet the high electrical efficiency of 60 percent and the flexible scalability aren’t the SOFC’s only strength. The SOFC system is supported by a digital twin that allows users to visualize and monitor process parameters and state-of-health data to optimize cost and performance over the system’s lifetime.

Powering that digital twin takes a lot of data — all of which must be tightly and accurately integrated with the right systems to enable the best possible performance, sustainability, and reporting outcomes. This is why, right from the beginning the SOFC product has been designed as an IoT device for data-driven operations and business.

Building a data foundation for SOFC

The SOFC project at Bosch has set up a cloud-native infrastructure including connectivity technology and data pipelines to collect fleet data into the cloud and to build digital twins. To also leverage the data for analytics, Bosch wanted to set up an Analytics Data Platform and reached out to Thoughtworks to provide expert data integration and platform-building support. The vision was to create an Analytics Data Platform that provides:

Effortless and performant access for data scientists, analysts, and engineers.

Transformed and enriched data integrated from multiple sources across SOFCs' lifecycle and full fleet.

A data model evolving with product and business development.

The goal was to rapidly discover and build an MVP data platform for the SOFC product including pilot end-to-end ELT (Extract, Load, Transform) processes, covering multiple data sources which could be used to establish a blueprint for further development. To ensure value to the users, three use cases were selected:

Reduce the cost of manufacturing for units by optimizing production parameters Monitor and optimize unit operations in the field State-of-health monitoring of a unit over its lifetime in an operational context

The challenge

The biggest challenge while building the platform was the rapidly evolving nature of the SOFC system, including its market environment. It was essential for the platform to be built in a flexible way to adapt to inevitable changes as and when they arose. To keep up with expected growth and transition towards mass production, there was also a high focus on automation and scalability. Beyond this, the complexity and nature of data transformations and computing needed to build the platform posed an even greater challenge.