84.51°, a subsidiary of Kroger, is a leading retail analytics provider, which brings together customer data and predictive analytics; transforming it into actionable knowledge for customers of Kroger and more than 1,400 consumer-packaged-goods companies in the US. The data is used to deliver tailored marketing strategies to drive sales growth and customer loyalty, by improving the customer’s grocery experience.





Thoughtworks partnered with 84.51°, to rebuild and launch one of their key product offerings, a breakthrough analytics solution that combines rich insights into customer behavior with retail performance measures. The product makes thousands of retailers data scientists by gathering insights from more than 60 million US households, both in-store and online, and putting the power of those insights directly into their hands.





As well as delivering the product itself, the co-sourced team worked together to rebuild the foundations of 84.51°’s product and software engineering organization, after being acquired by Kroger in 2015. Product development was previously a centralized function, and the organization needed an expert partner to help them establish the functions and practices required to sustain their business long-term.