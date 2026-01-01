Privacy policy

You may request that we erase your personal data where permitted by applicable law, including where the personal data is no longer necessary for the purposes for which it was collected, where you withdraw your consent (where processing is based on consent), where you successfully object to the processing, or where the processing is otherwise unlawful.

Please note that this right is not absolute. We may retain personal data where necessary to comply with legal obligations, establish, exercise or defend legal claims, or for other lawful purposes permitted by applicable law.