Spark the extraordinary innovation of empowered Global Capability Centers

Is your Global Capability Center driving innovation or stuck in maintenance mode? Many GCCs operate with over 90% of their efforts consumed by sustaining operations, leaving limited capacity for driving innovation. This hinders scalability, agility and their ability to deliver enterprise-wide value and leadership.

We help GCCs overcome these challenges, transforming them into hubs of innovation, collaboration and strategic impact. Our tailored frameworks reduce operational burdens by 30-50%, enhance workforce capabilities, and ensure scalable, efficient and adaptable GCCs. Backed by our deep software engineering expertise, we enable GCCs to achieve measurable ROI, accelerate time-to-market by up to 50% and evolve into value-driven centers ready to shape the future.

With Thoughtworks, GCCs no longer just sustain operations; they lead the way in innovation and AI adoption.