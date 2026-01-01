Mark Davies Senior Vice President and Global Head of BFSI Vertical and Americas Markets

Mark Davies is an accomplished leader with over 25 years of industry and technology expertise, specializing in financial services, payments, and managed services. As Head of Financial Services for the Americas and Europe, Mark leverages his extensive Banking and Payments background to drive business growth and deliver exceptional value to clients.



Throughout his career, Mark has held prominent leadership roles, including Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Divisional Leader at leading global organizations. He is recognized for his proven track record of building high-performing teams, achieving business objectives, and ensuring outstanding customer delivery and importantly, being a trusted adviser to senior executives in the Industry.



Mark’s global perspective is shaped by his experience living and working in diverse markets, including Singapore, Australia, India, London, Latin America, and the United States. His international expertise and strategic vision continue to make a significant impact in the financial services sector.