Aman Tiwari, Thoughtworks
Alumni

Aman Tiwari

Senior Data Scientist, Thoughtworks

I am a seasoned senior data scientist with specific expertise in natural language processing and generative AI applications. I have experience in developing domain-specific large language models, best demonstrated in the successful Jugalbandi project.

 

I'm committed to driving organizational development through impactful contributions and actively pursue challenging opportunities to elevate skills and make a significant impact on the wider industry