Aappo Pulkkinen

Alumni
Aappo PulkkinenLead Data Science Consultant
I operate in the data science world and I'm striving to utilize past experience to turn business problems into mathematical models and to solve them by using mathematics, optimization and/or machine learning.
The world is currently seeing a beginning of what will be a big leap in productivity, caused by combining the current data assets with modelling techniques from machine learning and from operations research or simulation of dynamical systems, for instance.