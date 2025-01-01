Arif Khan Chief Digital Officer at NPCI

Mr. Arif Khan as CDO at NPCI leads strategic planning for digital transformation. The role is aimed at growing NPCI’s new products portfolio basis customer needs and industry trends. Mr. Khan is responsible for driving innovation, analytics and technology.

A post graduate in Business Management from XLRI – Jamshedpur, Mr. Khan was earlier associated with RazorPay (one of the fastest growing payment gateways) as the Chief Innovation Officer. Arif during his stint at HDFC Bank of over 15 years was instrumental in driving strategic initiatives in payments, digital banking and financial inclusion.

With an overall experience of over 18 years in the product management, business development and delivering innovative business and technology solutions, Arif has been instrumental in influencing diverse groups to deliver innovative business and new age disruptive solutions.