Patterns and primitives

A central friction point in contemporary system design is the conflation of patterns and primitives. In traditional software architecture, the primitives are universally understood: classes, methods and inheritance form the bedrock upon which structural design patterns are built. In the agentic domain, we’ve inverted this lifecycle.

A primitive is an axiomatic, atomic vocabulary given to an agent — the foundational verbs from which it can compose a reasoning plan. As someone noted during one of the discussions at the Future of Software Engineering Retreat in Engelberg, Switzerland, true primitives are surprisingly difficult to isolate.

Cloud providers have spent two decades marketing infrastructure primitives, yet fundamental distributed systems often lack a single, clean architectural incarnation in platforms like AWS. It exists everywhere and nowhere, synthesized through Lambda concurrency limits or API gateways, but missing an explicit, atomic representation.

When designing agentic interfaces, creating an explicit capability API is vastly superior to forcing an agent to navigate legacy endpoints designed for human orchestration. When tools are built as highly descriptive, atomic primitives (such as explicit function calls or distinct model context protocols), the agent can compose execution steps naturally.

Without crisp delineation, runtime patterns dissolve into unpredictability. The risk isn’t merely an inefficient loop, it’s a catastrophic edge case. Imagine, for example, an autonomous agent encountering a ‘storage full’ error and deciding the cleanest path to resolution is to delete the production database.