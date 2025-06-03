Unlocking innovation through modern application development

When you hear "modern application development," what comes to mind? For some, it might sound like just another industry buzzword. But for tech leaders and IT managers who want to stay ahead of the curve, it represents something far more meaningful — a transformational approach that equips organizations to drive innovation, improve efficiency and build cutting-edge solutions at scale.



At Thoughtworks, we've long championed the importance of modern application development (MAD). And it’s not just us saying that. We’re thrilled to have been named both a Leader and a Customer Favorite in The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Development Services, Q1 2025. According to the report, “Thoughtworks has committed to the MAD philosophy since its inception in 1993” and is recognized for its AI-infused applications, cloud-native development and platform engineering.



Here's why MAD deserves to be at the top of your IT strategy agenda and how it can be applied across your organization.



Why modern application development matters



Traditional methods of building software often struggle to keep pace with today’s business demands. Enter modern application development, an approach that’s agile, cloud-native and highly scalable.



Here’s why forward-thinking businesses are adopting MAD strategies:



Speed and agility: MAD embraces approaches like DevSecOps (development, security and operations) and site reliability engineering (SRE), allowing teams to deliver apps faster without compromising quality.





Smarter decision-making: Data-driven insights, supported by AI-infused applications, ensure rapid, informed decisions that enhance business outcomes.





Future-proofing: Unsurprisingly, cutting-edge practices like genAI work alongside good engineering practices to lay the groundwork to meet future needs, providing adaptability in a shifting market. Our belief is that genAI adoption delivers maximum value when integrated throughout the entire software delivery lifecycle.



At its core, MAD isn’t just about building apps. It’s about enabling innovation and embedding resiliency into your operations, ensuring your organization is ready for whatever comes next.