Agile@Salesforce - Devops best practices (part two)

Part II: Key Takeaways

In the last article, we introduced the two different development models of Salesforce and the common problems encountered during its development and deployment process.

This article will give a detailed overview of how to use the DevOps mindset to improve the overall Salesforce development experience.

Key Takeaways of Salesforce DevOps

DevOps is a combination of culture, ways of working, tools and practices, to accelerate the process from product idea to implementation to production release through agile team collaboration and automated tools.

We have adjusted the DevOps practices based on the characteristics of Salesforce development, and summarized the practices as follows, from requirements management, development model, package management to test and security strategies. Implementing the following practices can add value to customers.

1. Plan the business requirements elaborately to decrease the failure rate of deployment

Because of the natural disadvantages of Change Set, there are often big bulk deployments with many changes, and the team has little motivation to plan each story at a level of granularity that is more elaborate and less dependent.

The recommended practice is to be more considerate about the completeness, dependencies and deployment sequences, to better compose the user stories and map them with metadata. Make the changes to each story more transparent and trackable with VCS tools to decrease the omitted components and conflicting functionalities.

2. Adopt a suitable development model to better manage code and improve deployment efficiencies.

Although the Org-based model is still widely used for now, more and more developers will move forward with the Package-Based model. Under the Package-Based model, the developer will have no need to manage a large number of metadata files, instead they can use a more granular way to manage files in the source format. In addition, the Package-Based model is more compatible with Salesforce CLI, which will help the deployment much more reliably and frequently.

3. Introduce source code version control system for better team collaboration

Changing the single source of truth from production org to VCS enables the team to more easily review each other’s contributions and track the code changes to avoid members stepping on each other's toes.

4. Use proper branching strategy to enhance team collaboration

Teams need an appropriate branching strategy to best match the business requirements, maximize productivity and manage team delivery cadence. Let’s take the feature branch model as an example.

The Scratch Org is introduced to avoid development conflict, and the shared beta package could be reused in different environments which improves deployment efficiency.