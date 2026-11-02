AI readiness starts with data ownership

Drawing on our experience helping a client prepare its data foundations for AI, this blog explores why data ownership matters, how self-service platforms can make trusted data easier to use and what organizations need to consider as they move toward agentic AI.

An organization preparing for the agentic AI era wanted to make its enterprise data easier to access and use. But its existing data setup was getting in the way.

Business intelligence (BI) teams managed data centrally, while individual business units had the freedom to choose their own tools and frameworks. Over time, this had created a fragmented technology landscape. Data was scattered across systems, difficult to discover and often lacked the context needed to establish whether it could be trusted.

For AI agents expected to work across business systems, these problems become harder to ignore. An agent needs to know what data is available, what it means, whether it's reliable and what it's permitted to do with it.

The organization needed to address the problem at its source, starting with who owned the data.

Put accountability where the knowledge already exists

In many organizations, central data or BI teams are responsible for managing data they didn't create. They build pipelines, resolve quality issues and handle requests from across the business.

Meanwhile, the people who understand the data best often have little responsibility for making it usable.

Take customer data, for example. A sales team understands how customer relationships are defined, which records are current and what certain fields mean in practice. A central data team can move that information between systems, but it may not understand the business rules behind it.

This separation creates problems. Quality issues surface downstream, consumers spend time checking whether information is reliable and access requests depend on already stretched central teams.

The approach we proposed was to shift data ownership to the business domains that understand it best.

Domain teams would take responsibility for their data from source to consumption, including its quality, context, availability and usability. The central technology team would continue to provide the infrastructure and tools, while business domains would be accountable for the data and its meaning.

Treat data as a product, not a by-product

Giving domains ownership is a starting point. They also need a consistent way to make their data available to others.

Data products provide that structure. A data product brings together the data, metadata, code, infrastructure and policies needed to make it independently usable.

For the client, we proposed a repeatable data product blueprint to help teams build and publish data in a standardized way. Each product would have defined input and output interfaces, quality expectations, access controls and operational responsibilities.

Consider a customer data product. Rather than giving consumers access to a collection of tables and leaving them to work out what everything means, the domain could publish a product with clear definitions, documented sources and measurable quality standards.

Consumers could find it through a central catalog, understand how current or complete the information is and use it without repeatedly cleaning or interpreting the data themselves.

This matters for AI readiness. Both people and AI agents need reliable context to interpret data correctly. For agents, that context must be accessible through metadata, interfaces and quality checks rather than depending on someone knowing whom to ask.

Make ownership easier with a self-service platform

There's an obvious practical challenge here. Business domains may understand their data, but they shouldn't have to become experts in data infrastructure to manage it.

A self-service data and AI platform can take care of much of that work.

Our proposed architecture brought data capabilities together through a common interface, extending beyond traditional BI. It included a data catalog, quality monitoring, reusable infrastructure and an API-driven capability layer that teams could build on.

The aim was to make creating a data product a guided process, with sensible defaults and standardized components. Instead of setting up infrastructure, configuring security and building quality checks from scratch, domain teams could use capabilities already provided by the platform.

Imagine a business owner being able to publish a trustworthy data product in a few hours. Its metadata, quality expectations and access policies would be captured as part of the process. Once published, authorized consumers across the organization, including AI agents, could discover and use it.

That's the experience we wanted the platform to support.

But giving domains more autonomy also raises a question: how do you prevent every team from creating its own standards and introducing another layer of fragmentation?

The answer lies in federated computational governance. Domains own their data, while shared standards govern how products are built, secured and consumed.

Policy-as-code can make much of this governance automatic. For example, the platform could check whether a data product has the required classification, access controls and quality information before allowing it to be published.

The domain remains responsible for how its data is classified and used. The platform enforces agreed policies and provides fast feedback when something needs attention.

This keeps governance close to the work rather than turning it into another manual approval process.

Measure readiness by what teams can actually do

A completed platform migration tells you relatively little about whether an organization is ready for AI. What matters is whether teams can make trusted data available and use it effectively.

For the client, we identified measures that would help track progress, including the percentage of discoverable data products, the number meeting quality and service-level objectives and how often products were reused across domains.

We also proposed tracking the time needed to onboard a new data product, the number of handoffs involved and how quickly trusted data could be made available for a new agentic use case.

These measures connect improvements in the data platform to the work people are trying to accomplish.

An organization might have the infrastructure to run sophisticated AI agents, but those agents won't be particularly useful if they struggle to find reliable data or lack the context to use it correctly.

Data ownership is part of the AI architecture

When business domains take responsibility for the data they understand, and the platform makes that data easier to publish, govern and consume, the organization is better placed to build AI applications that can work reliably across the business.