One of the great promises of the digital economy has been the idea of money changing hands instantaneously, without the bureaucratic, technical or cost hurdles that complicate so many transactions. But only now are interests converging in a way that will soon make this an everyday reality.

It’s easy to see why companies like the idea of instant payments. Eliminating delays means working capital isn’t tied up in slow settlement mechanisms, improving cashflow management. For consumers, instant payments provide the peace of mind that transactions will be processed quickly and transparently, allowing them to track and manage spending more effectively. For governments and central banks, instant payments mean more liquidity flowing through the financial system, helping to drive economic growth.

For banks, though, the benefits have perhaps been less clear. At many financial institutions instant payments can involve yet another overhaul of fragmented legacy systems and infrastructure, with costs that can’t be offset unless and until clear business cases can be built around as-yet untested services.

Banks must also ensure that real-time payments are subject to real-time fraud detection, which can be a challenging technical hurdle. Without this, many customers won’t feel secure enough to use the new technology, while institutions themselves could face penalties if criminal or terrorist groups manage to exploit the loopholes that result.

An emerging ecosystem

So what’s changed? Put simply, while headwinds still exist, the shift to instant payments has hit critical mass. A recent study by Juniper Research forecast the instant payments market will nearly triple from US$22 trillion this year to over US$58 trillion by 2028.



Other forecasts estimate that if European regulators succeed with their planned push, instant payments could rise from 12 percent of transactions in the Euro Single Payment Area to nearly half by 2027. Meanwhile, national regulators are vying to establish their countries as leaders in new payment systems, often as a means to promote the growth of the digital economy and financial inclusion by equipping even individual merchants with bank-like capabilities. Pioneers like Australia, India and Singapore led the charge to create the conditions that enabled instant payments in their markets, placing pressure on peers elsewhere to catch up.