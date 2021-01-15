Increasingly, online and brick-and-mortar retailers are merging. This has been one of the many reasons for METRO, a leading international wholesale company, to promote digitization within the organization.





Due to rapidly changing market conditions, METRO has had to continually develop new digital products within a very short period of time.





Thoughtworks' approach to distributed delivery and its access to IT talent from across the world was just what was needed to ensure the rapid development of new products at METRO.





In distributed delivery, depending on business requirements and context, the teams are assembled in various constellations. For example, all developer teams may be on-site, in the same place, referred to as onshore, or they could be working offsite in other locations, also referred to as offshore.





Thoughtworks worked with METRO.digital to create a team model that best supported their business goals. In this case, a distributed team across Germany and India.





In order to create short-term roadmaps for OKRs, teams conducted idea and prioritization workshops every few months with METRO.digital product owners and various stakeholders. Thoughtworks contributed its expertise in user experience (UX) and design, product thinking, architecture, microservices and retail and partnered with METRO.digital to ensure that the workshops were productive and result-oriented. User research conducted by Thoughtworks also assisted in adapting developed solutions to the needs of different European countries.