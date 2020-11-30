Trainline | Thoughtworks

Thetrainline.com is Europe's leading independent rail and coach platform. They sell tickets on behalf of more than 140 rail and coach companies, offering their customers millions of travel options across 36 countries. The technology company has a simple mission - to bring together all rail, coach and other travel services into one simple experience so customers can get the best prices and smart, real-time travel information on the go.
The decade-long partnership between Trainline and Thoughtworks has been a collaboration involving progressive changes supporting different parts of the client's organization. These include the call center system, website, backend web services, optimization for mobile and efficient data processing.
The Thoughtworks team have been a valuable partner to Trainline, supporting me in the development of mobile products for UK Rail Operators and developing smart ticketing solutions
Over the last 3 years, the partnership has focused on delivering new mobile web and app products for UK Train Operating companies allowing them to grow their app and online presence. By focusing on delivery of a mobile-first strategy, Thoughtworks have helped Trainline with products for UK Rail clients.
The association has also enhanced Trainline's season ticket offering, opening up online seasons tickets to a new online user base and have enabled the development of solutions to offer customers new fulfillment media in the form of a smart card or mobile ticket.
Trainline's long-standing affiliation with Thoughtworks continues to evolve with the ticket retailer's plans for an integrated omnichannel presence with a mobile-focused customer experience strategy and plans to launch corporate ticketing programs.