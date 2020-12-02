Curtin University | Fireballs in the Sky App | Thoughtworks

In 2015 Curtin University, in conjunction with Thoughtworks, won three awards for the mobile application 'Fireballs in the Sky': National iAward Winner, Education Category | National BHERT Winner, Best Community Engagement Award | Finalist for the WA Premier’s Science Awards.





Curtin University has a mission to change minds, lives and the world through leadership, innovation and excellence in teaching and research. The Science and Engineering Faculty is committed to improving people's understandings of planetary science research and enhancing their attitudes towards science.





Fireballs in the Sky (FITS) is a Curtin University innovation initiative, aiming to get Australians involved in the ‘Desert Fireball Network’ research project in a fun and engaging way. Curtin partnered with Thoughtworks to deliver a mobile application for both iOS and Android that allows members of the public to report their own meteorite sightings.