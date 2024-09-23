Industry CX guidelines shape the future of Australia’s payments experience

Australian Payments Plus (AP+) was formed by uniting the nation’s leading payment operators - BPAY Group, eftpos and NPP Australia. This strategic alignment enables AP+ to foster a more coordinated approach within the Australian payments sector and to effectively respond to the evolving impact of bold new technologies and shifting customer needs - helping shape the future of payments in Australia.

Recognizing the importance of customer experience in driving business success and change in the payments sector, AP+ turned to Thoughtworks to deliver two critical streams of work with BPAY and NPP Australia (NPPA).

NPPA is responsible for operating Australia’s national real-time payments infrastructure that processes over 1.5 billion transactions per annum. Its latest innovation, PayTo, offers fast and secure account-to-account initiation enabling funds to move between bank accounts instantly. Customers can use PayTo in a range of everyday transactions such as utility bills, flight bookings, subscriptions and digital wallet top-ups. Adding fresh competition to a dynamic payments ecosystem, NPPA’s goal is to ensure widespread adoption of PayTo across Australia.

Challenge

As a new payment solution in its early stages of market penetration, the success of PayTo hinges on its adoption by merchants and billers. The more widely PayTo is available, the more opportunities for customer usage, which in turn increases the user base and strengthens its position in the market. Key to adoption is ensuring a cohesive and consistent user experience. For customers, an inconsistent user experience across different merchants can quickly discourage continued usage, while any friction or confusion in implementing PayTo for merchants can prevent adoption.

AP+ saw a critical need to establish a shared standard for merchants and billers, and reached out to Thoughtworks to develop new customer experience (CX) industry guidelines for PayTo. This partnership marks the third time AP+ has teamed up with Thoughtworks to bring together CX guidelines, making us a preferred partner.