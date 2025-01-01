At Thoughtworks, we’re proud to have a really great internal recruiting team. To maintain our high hiring standards and ensure a consistent experience for all candidates, we do not accept unsolicited candidate submissions from recruitment agencies.

Important: Agencies must not contact Thoughtworks employees directly to present candidates. All agency communication must go through our internal recruiting team.

Unsolicited Submissions

Thoughtworks has a strict policy against unsolicited candidate submissions. Any resumes or candidate details submitted to a Thoughtworks employee—by email, phone, or any other channel—without a prior written agreement and an active job requisition in our Greenhouse applicant tracking system will be considered unsolicited.

In such cases:

Thoughtworks will not recognize that the candidate is represented by an agency.

No fees will be paid to the submitting agency.

Thoughtworks reserves the right to engage with the candidate directly without any obligation to the agency.

Approved Agency Engagement

We only work with agencies that:

Have a fully executed, written agreement with Thoughtworks signed by an authorized representative;

Have received written permission from our recruiting team to work on a specific job requisition; and

Submit candidates only through our Greenhouse portal tied to that requisition.

No other Thoughtworks employee is authorized to approve agency agreements or candidate submissions. Agreements based on implied consent, performance, or negotiation with candidates will not be honored.

Thank You

We appreciate the interest and efforts of recruitment partners and thank you for respecting this policy. For inquiries about becoming an approved vendor, please contact our recruiting team directly.