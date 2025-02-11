Thoughtworks Welcomes New Leadership to Continue Strategic Growth and Client Success

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, welcomes Gene Reznik as its Chief Strategy Officer and Global Head of Service Lines and Steven Yurisich as its Asia Pacific Regional Managing Director. Both leaders will play a crucial role in driving Thoughtworks’ strategy of applying AI-enabled software development and data engineering capabilities to help solve our clients' most complex challenges.

“As we execute our 2025 plans and position Thoughtworks for the future, we’re building a strong leadership team and enhancing our capabilities to drive sustainable growth and market share expansion,” said Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer, Thoughtworks. “Our focus remains on delivering extraordinary client impact by creating and modernizing adaptable technology platforms, designing world-class digital products and harnessing the power of data and AI to unlock new sources of value. Gene and Steven bring extensive expertise and proven success in helping clients leverage technology effectively to improve their products, services and customer experiences.”

Gene Reznik will be responsible for steering Thoughtworks’ long-term strategy with a focus on identifying and developing growth opportunities, scaling ecosystem partnerships connected to new client solutions and developing service offerings that reinforce our commitment to socially responsible innovation. Gene brings over 30 years of experience and leadership in global technology consulting services and data and AI organizations, including Accenture, Celonis and C3.ai. He has a history of success analyzing market dynamics and aligning long-term goals and operational execution to ensure corporate objectives are met.

Steven Yurisich will lead Thoughtworks’ clients, growth and strategic partnerships across the Asia Pacific region. Steven will play a pivotal role in advancing the company’s mission to support our clients' ambitious goals and deliver transformative solutions to their most complex, business-critical projects. With over 25 years of experience in digital transformation across diverse industries, Steven joins Thoughtworks from Merkle, where he served as CEO for Australia and New Zealand, and previously held senior leadership roles at Accenture across Asia and Europe. Steven is recognized for his ability to drive growth, foster innovation and build empowered teams that deliver exceptional results for clients.

Thoughtworks also announced that Ami Kaplan and Michael Carajohn have been appointed to the Board of Directors of its parent entity, Tasmania Parent, Inc. to bring new perspectives and expertise to the company’s governance. Ami recently retired as a Vice Chair and Senior Partner at Deloitte culminating a distinguished 40-year career as a leader serving the largest and most complex clients across a multitude of industries, specializing in financial services. Michael is a Principal on the Tech team at Apax Partners, with over a decade of experience in private equity. He specializes in the technology sector and has served on multiple corporate boards.

Supporting resources:

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website.

Follow us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

- ### -







About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Media contact:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations

Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568