Thoughtworks Appoints Shayan Mohanty as Chief Data and AI Officer to Lead Global Data and AI Service Line

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced the appointment of Shayan Mohanty as its Chief Data and AI Officer, effective immediately.

Shayan brings a deep background in AI research, data engineering and startup leadership. As Head of AI Research at Thoughtworks, he has led initiatives to bridge the gap between AI development and production. Prior to joining Thoughtworks, Shayan was the CEO and co-founder of Watchful, a San Francisco-based company that developed advanced tools for automated data labeling. The technology has since been integrated into Thoughtworks’ offerings following a successful acquisition in April 2024.

His earlier career includes leading Facebook’s stream processing team, where he was responsible for processing all advertising metrics data across the platform’s products. He also served as a guest scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory and has delivered talks on topics ranging from automata theory to machine teaching.

"Shayan is one of the most dynamic leaders at the intersection of data engineering and AI innovation," said Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer, Thoughtworks. "His appointment marks an important step in scaling our AI capabilities globally and accelerating our clients' ability to move from experimentation to impactful, production-grade AI."

As Chief Data and AI Officer, he will be responsible for shaping the vision, capabilities and commercial direction of Data and AI across Thoughtworks. His leadership will play a pivotal role in expanding the company's influence in enterprise AI transformation and modernization.

“I’m honored to take on this role at such a critical moment for our clients and the industry,” said Shayan Mohanty. “From my startup days to our research today, I’ve seen how organizations struggle to operationalize AI. At Thoughtworks, we have the talent and reach to close that gap and I’m excited to help lead that charge.”

This appointment underscores Thoughtworks’ commitment to delivering bold, outcome-driven solutions in the AI and data space, helping clients transform not only how they work, but what they’re capable of achieving.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

