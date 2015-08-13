Thoughtworks designed an Engaging Digital Customer Experience for Jet Airways

Jet Airways upgraded its digital presence with an interactive and responsive website aimed at smart-device wielding travellers. Jet Airways partnered with Thoughtworks to bring the vision of providing a delightful customer experience to life. Thoughtworks designed a website that not only reflects Jet Airways' brand of over 20 years but is poised to scale up with the latter's envisioned growth.

Jet Airways and Thoughtworks decided to take a 'mobile first' approach, leveraging the responsive web design strategy that provides a seamless and consistent experience across desktops, tablets and smartphones. In a recent report by IAMAI and KPMG, the Internet user base in India is likely to reach 503 million and out of this more than 50 per cent of the users are mobile-only. Jet Airways is catering to this growing mobile user base with the new digital avatar.

The key guiding principles of the new Jet Airways website are minimalist design and intuitive navigation, accentuated by the simplicity of an upgraded booking engine. The new design leverages smart content to speak with customers while also providing deeper integration with social media.

Additionally, the website is compliant with Arabic and supports sixty one country specific sites including eight different languages. The site also provides for easy accessibility for differently abled travellers.

On the digital design refresh of Jet Airways, Gaurang Shetty, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Jet Airways, had this to say, "Jet Airways has always been at the forefront of adopting evolving technology to enhance guest experience across touch points. Extensive research was conducted and feedback gathered from frequent flyers, bloggers and travel writers to ensure we are in step with consumer preferences and expectations."

"The new website symbolises our continued commitment to our customer focused 'Guest First' service philosophy, which has been highlighted by the mobile first approach coupled with a personalized and seamless user experience across multiple devices," added Shetty.

Commenting on the expectations of Jet Airways' new design, Kate Linton, Creative Director at Thoughtworks, said, "Jet Airways is a well-established brand, both in India and globally. Our challenge was to design a progressive and responsive customer experience, whilst promoting Jet Airways' brand philosophy. Through continuous collaboration with Jet Airways, we designed a product that enables a consistent, end-to-end and high quality experience for customers."

About Jet Airways

Jet Airways currently operates a fleet of 116 aircrafts which include a mix of state-of-the-art Boeing 777-300 ERs/Airbus A330-200/300 aircrafts, Next Generation Boeing 737's and ATR 72-500/600's, and has one of the youngest fleet in the region with an average of 6.01 years. Flights to 73 destinations span the length and breadth of India and beyond including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Brussels, Colombo, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait, London (Heathrow), Muscat, New York (Newark), Paris, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Toronto.

Jet Airways is a member airline of Etihad Airways Partners.