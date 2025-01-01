In the software-defined vehicles (SDV) era, the software you build and the technology you leverage can impact everything from driver and passenger experiences to vehicle performance. To stay at the forefront of innovation in today’s evolving automotive industry, you can’t rely on engineering expertise alone — you also need to keep up with a huge range of digital developments.
Drawing from our latest SDV Pulse report, our expert speakers present an in-depth overview of the trends, technologies and best practices shaping the future of SDVs.
What you'll gain:
- Cutting-edge technologies and trends: Get introduced to the innovations driving the evolution of SDVs
- Industry-wide perspectives: Learn about capabilities and practices that have achieved mass adoption across the automotive sector
- New standards and regulations: Stay informed on emerging regulations and collaborative bodies influencing the industry
Speakers
Daniel Schleicher
Sr. Global Solutions Architect, AWS Automotive & Manufacturing
Daniel Schleicher is a Senior Solutions Architect at AWS for Continental, focusing on software-defined cars. In this field he is interested in applying cloud computing principles for automotive applications, and advancing the software development process of automotive applications utilizing virtualized hardware. In previous roles, Daniel led the migration of an enterprise integration platform to AWS at Volkswagen and, as a product manager, contributed to the creation of a central service for the Mercedes Intelligent Cloud.
Michael Fait
Head of Software-Defined Vehicles, Thoughtworks
Michael Fait is a thought leader and a subject matter expert on implementing modern software development practices in the automotive industry. He has been consulting automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 manufacturers for many years.His current goal is to bring Thoughtworks' expertise in software excellence into the world of software-defined vehicles.
Sriram J
Principal Consultant, Thoughtworks
Sriram is a continuous learner of technology and business. He has played various roles starting from a software developer to being the engineering unit head . He loves building teams and building new business. Sriram’s current mission is to help clients crack the complexity of automotive software development and explore the future of mobility, with a special focus on software-defined vehicles.