Explore how women leaders in AI and machine learning are transforming healthcare, life sciences, and medical devices. This dynamic panel shares personal journeys, cutting-edge innovations, and bold strategies for creating more inclusive, ethical, and impactful technology.
What You’ll Learn
AI & ML in Action: How female innovators are leveraging AI-driven solutions to advance drug discovery, medical devices, and healthcare delivery systems.
Scalable Strategies for Success: Discover how emerging technologies are empowering women leaders to drive faster innovation cycles, optimize resources, and make smarter business decisions.
Equity in Innovation: Learn how achieving parity in access to funding and resources is fueling groundbreaking contributions from women in science and technology, accelerating global health advancements.
Speakers
Eylem Ozekin
PhD, MS, Director of Product Management, Solutions & Partnership, GE HealthCare
Kimberly Noel
MD, MPH, Global Lead of Artificial Intelligence Advocacy and Digital Health, Roche
Lanhui Wang
PhD, Principal Data Scientist, Associate Director, Gilead Sciences
Nadia Khatri
MBA, PMP, Director, Worldwide Media and Planning, HCP, Bristol Myers Squibb
Namrata Joshi
PhD, MBA, MS, Associate Director, Drug Discovery Portfolio Management, NGTx, Eli Lilly
Pooja Arora
Healthcare & Life Sciences SME, Thoughtworks (Moderator)
