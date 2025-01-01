Introduction: Believe the hype?

Excitement around AI has soared since ChatGPT’s launch, but it is just one facet of a much more fundamental change. The real shift is how AI is maturing to introduce new frontiers of interaction, and unprecedented opportunities for organizations to integrate it into all aspects of the business – while managing the risks that can come with that.

In this issue of Perspectives, Thoughtworks domain specialists explain how to shape strategies for a new age of AI, to nurture a reliable and valuable asset that supports and amplifies human talent, and extends the business’s capacity to grow, innovate and excel.