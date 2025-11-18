Managing and modernizing technology is no longer a background IT concern.



Today, 56% of senior decision-makers believe it is one of the most critical drivers of their organization’s future success.



Yet readiness remains low.



Despite its importance, 61% of organizations admit they do not have a fully developed or optimized strategy for managing and evolving their existing technology ecosystems.

This executive summary, part of our Digital and AI Readiness Index, explores the realities behind this gap: why organizations are struggling to operationalize modernization, how outdated operating models slow progress and where the disconnect lies between strategy and day-to-day execution.

It provides a data-backed view of where companies fall behind, the structural barriers that keep modernization from generating returns and what it takes to turn intent into sustained business impact.