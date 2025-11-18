Modernization: targeted changes to architecture, platforms and technology. Managing: the operational discipline, run practices and governance that sustain those changes. Together they ensure modernization becomes continuous value, not a one-off project.
Managing and modernizing technology is no longer a background IT concern.
Today, 56% of senior decision-makers believe it is one of the most critical drivers of their organization’s future success.
Yet readiness remains low.
Despite its importance, 61% of organizations admit they do not have a fully developed or optimized strategy for managing and evolving their existing technology ecosystems.
This executive summary, part of our Digital and AI Readiness Index, explores the realities behind this gap: why organizations are struggling to operationalize modernization, how outdated operating models slow progress and where the disconnect lies between strategy and day-to-day execution.
It provides a data-backed view of where companies fall behind, the structural barriers that keep modernization from generating returns and what it takes to turn intent into sustained business impact.
Discover how aligning management and modernization can improve resilience, reduce risk and support scalable growth.
Three quick takeaways
Modernization is a strategic priority but readiness is low
56% of senior decision-makers say managing and modernizing technology is critical for their organization’s future. Yet 61% report they don’t have a fully developed, optimized strategy to manage and evolve existing technology. The result: ambition without a clear path to execution.
Execution, not intent, determines returns
66% say their approach needs significant change or a complete overhaul. Organisations are more likely to report losses (44%) than gains (39%) from modernization efforts, a sign that strategy often fails at the point of operationalizing change.
When management and modernization align, value multiplies
Embedding modernization into day-to-day operations delivers measurable business outcomes: 38% improved digital resilience & risk management, 33% stronger market capitalisation, 32% cost and operational efficiencies, and 31% reduced downtime with faster remediation.
FAQ'S
Common causes: siloed operating models (run vs change), CapEx-only funding mindsets, fragmented execution and weak governance. These create a disconnect between strategy and day-to-day operations.
-
Combine CapEx for strategic platform investment with OpEx-led continuous modernization. This hybrid approach reduces risk, speeds value delivery and turns operations into a strategic enabler.
-
Include both technical and business outcomes: reduction in technical debt, deployment frequency, mean time to recovery, cost per service, business availability, and business KPIs such as time-to-market or revenue impact attributable to platform improvements.