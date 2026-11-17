The starting point: Everyone wants agentic AI, few actually get there

Nearly every board of directors today states the ambition to become “AI-native”: autonomous agents are meant to take over end-to-end processes, and AI is meant to become an integral part of the company’s products.



The ambition is right, but the reality in most large enterprises looks very different.



What we currently observe across the board: dozens of proofs of concept (PoC) emerge in parallel across the most diverse departments, ambitious, often technically impressive, but isolated.



The vast majority of these PoCs never reach production maturity. No measurable efficiencies with P&L visibility materialize, no AI scales into operations, no structural competitive advantage emerges. The organization learns a lot, but it doesn't change.



The research points the same way. McKinsey’s 2026 state of AI survey found that 37% of respondents attribute at least some earnings impact to AI, about the same as last year, and only about six percent qualify as high performers.



For agentic AI specifically, Gartner predicts that by 2027, 40% of enterprises will demote or decommission autonomous AI agents because of governance gaps identified only after production incidents.



The reasons are multi-layered. At the mindset level, executives cling to established structures and resource fiefdoms instead of embracing new methods and technologies as an opportunity.



At the organizational level, AI responsibilities are fragmented: data and AI teams sit in business domains, in the chief data officer organization, in IT and in separate centers of excellence, without a coherent operating model.



The technology experts bring methodological competence but little domain context; the business domains bring deep functional expertise but too little delivery capability.



Vibe coding produces fast, local PoCs there, but as soon as professional integration into the enterprise ecosystem is required, the silos hit their limits. The result is local optimization instead of enterprise-wide scaling.



The most underestimated reason, however, lies deeper, in the technology foundation.