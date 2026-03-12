A world of opportunity: how AI and Assistive tech could build independence for millions

Imagine arriving at a bustling, noisy airport. It's easy to feel overwhelmed and anxious, unsure of where essential facilities like toilets or the right check-in for your flight might be. Panic and uncertainty can escalate quickly for people with disabilities, including those with anxiety, cognitive issues, are neurodivergent or in a wheelchair.

Currently, it's challenging to provide personalized assistance to everyone who needs it, especially at busy times. Being guided or driven through the airport also brings with it a lack of agency, a reduced experience and a sense of otherness – as well as drawing attention that not everyone is comfortable with. Agentic AI could bridge these gaps by acting as a virtual, personalized guide.

Let's break down how agentic AI could assist, focusing on various types of disabilities and the entire journey from home to take-off.