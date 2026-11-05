Context rot in AI agents: How to recognize and fix it

One mistake doesn't necessarily indicate context rot. An agent can misunderstand an instruction or make a reasoning error even in a short interaction. Look for a pattern: does the agent become less consistent or effective as the task and its context grow?

When investigating, inspect the context available before the agent made its decision. Was the relevant instruction present? Had newer evidence superseded it? Was useful information buried among unrelated history? These checks can help distinguish context-management issues from other causes of poor performance.

Context rot vs. context poisoning

Context rot and context poisoning can both lead to unreliable agent behavior, but they describe different problems.

Context rot is about how effectively a model uses its context. Context poisoning is about misleading or harmful information entering that context.

For example:

Context rot: The agent has accumulated so many logs, file excerpts and previous attempts that it struggles to focus on the relevant error.

Context poisoning: The agent encounters an incorrect or malicious instruction in an untrusted file and treats it as trustworthy.

The problems can overlap. Outdated information may clutter the context and also mislead the agent if it treats that information as current.

The responses differ, too. Context rot calls for better selection and management of information. Context poisoning calls for source validation and safeguards for untrusted input. Reducing clutter won't automatically make misleading information safe, and validating sources won't prevent a context from becoming overloaded.

How to fix context rot in AI agents

Fixing context rot isn't about giving an agent less information. It's about making sure it has the right information when it needs it. Several established context-management practices can help, including filtering tool outputs, summarizing task history and retrieving information on demand. Anthropic's context engineering guidance also explores approaches such as just-in-time retrieval, compaction and structured note-taking.

1. Filter tool outputs

Extract the information relevant to the next decision instead of passing entire command outputs, files or logs into the model. When a test suite fails, the failing test, error message and relevant stack-trace lines may be enough to guide the next step.

Use it when: Tool responses are large, repetitive or mostly irrelevant.

Trade-off: Aggressive filtering can remove useful evidence. Keep enough surrounding detail to preserve meaning and allow further investigation.

2. Summarize long-running tasks

A good summary does more than shorten the conversation. It gives the agent what it needs to pick up where it left off. For a coding task, that includes:

The goal and important constraints.

What has been investigated and established.

Which approaches failed and why.

Changes already made.

Open questions and next steps.

A summary such as "tried a few fixes, but the issue remains" isn't enough if it causes the agent to repeat work.

Use it when: A task spans many interactions and the full history is no longer needed.

Trade-off: Summaries can omit details. Preserve exact requirements, critical decisions and relevant evidence.

3. Retrieve information on demand

Instead of loading every potentially relevant file or document upfront, retrieve information as the task calls for it. A coding agent might start with the affected module and inspect dependencies as they become clear. A knowledge assistant might retrieve the relevant policy sections rather than include an entire document collection.

Use it when: The information pool is large, but only a subset is relevant at each step.

Trade-off: Retrieval can miss relevant material or return incomplete results. The system needs a way to discover related information and check whether the retrieved evidence is sufficient.

4. Separate persistent instructions from temporary task details

Keep stable project conventions separate from information that applies only to the current task. For coding agents, files such as AGENTS.md or CLAUDE.md can hold project-specific instructions, depending on the tool being used. Temporary details, such as a recent test failure or an unresolved debugging hypothesis, belong in the active task state.

Use it when: An agent works repeatedly in the same project or needs to follow consistent rules across sessions.

Trade-off: Persistent instructions can become outdated or contradictory. Keep them focused and review them periodically.

5. Start a fresh context when needed

When an investigation becomes tangled or the agent moves to a different task, a fresh context can provide a cleaner starting point. Before switching, prepare a handoff with the goal, current state, important findings, relevant files, constraints and unresolved questions.

Use it when: The task has changed substantially, irrelevant history has accumulated or the agent keeps returning to outdated reasoning.

Trade-off: An incomplete handoff can lose useful details. Preserve the information needed to continue, rather than summarizing every step of the journey.

Managing context rot in complex tasks: Choosing the right fix

There's no single solution to context rot. Filtering, summarization, retrieval and fresh contexts each address different problems, and the right approach depends on what's getting in the agent's way.

Often, the most effective solution combines several techniques. The objective isn't the smallest possible context. It's one that helps the agent make better decisions.

Where does the agent harness fit?

Knowing how to manage context is one thing. Making those decisions consistently, across multiple tools and potentially hundreds of interactions, is another.

That's where an agent harness becomes important.

A prompt can tell a model what to do, but it doesn't by itself implement the runtime process around the model. The surrounding software needs to collect tool results, manage task state, decide what information to retain and prepare context for subsequent model calls. An agent harness provides the components and control logic for coordinating that workflow.